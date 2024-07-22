Calgary’s restrictions on sprinkler and water hose use to remain until further notice

Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break and five other weak spots in Calgary on June 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2024 1:08 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 1:12 pm.

CALGARY — Calgary says its outdoor water restrictions will remain because more reinforcing wires snapped along new pipe over the weekend.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says a heat wave hovering over Calgary caused the three new snaps, on top of four others that broke earlier this month, as a repaired water main gradually increased its water capacity.

Gondek says residents can only use their sprinklers for one hour a week and use a hose with a trigger nozzle to water their gardens until further notice.

The outdoor watering restrictions have been in place since a large water main rupture was discovered on June 5.

Calgary and surrounding communities were initially banned from all outdoor water use but those restrictions eased last week.

Voluntary restrictions on indoor water use were lifted three weeks ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

16m ago

Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa
Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa

A woman has been arrested and charged in an alleged voyeurism incident at a spa in Toronto. Police were called to the Bay Street and Gerrard Street West area at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. It's alleged...

4h ago

Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion
Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion

Native Men's Residence (Na-Me-Res) officially opened the doors to an affordable housing property for marginalized Indigenous men in Cabbagetown on Monday. The erstwhile Victorian mansion at 218 Carlton...

1h ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

20m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

16m ago

Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa
Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa

A woman has been arrested and charged in an alleged voyeurism incident at a spa in Toronto. Police were called to the Bay Street and Gerrard Street West area at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. It's alleged...

4h ago

Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion
Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion

Native Men's Residence (Na-Me-Res) officially opened the doors to an affordable housing property for marginalized Indigenous men in Cabbagetown on Monday. The erstwhile Victorian mansion at 218 Carlton...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

19h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

19h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

14h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

19h ago

1:46
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made an appearance at one of Toronto's biggest summer events, the Beaches International Jazz Festival, joining an eclectic group of musicians at Woodbine Park this weekend

22h ago

More Videos