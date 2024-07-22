Calls for Maya Rudolph to reprise her Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’ are flooding in on social media

Maya Rudolph appears at the Time100 Gala in New York on April 25, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris appears at a luncheon for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington on April 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 3:54 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 3:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Maya Rudolph’s “funt,” aka Vice President Kamala Harris, be back on “Saturday Night Live?”

Speculation has been running hot since Sunday, when President Joe Biden dropped his election news, but the “SNL” alum is a busy actor these days.

Rudolph earned four Emmy nods last week for her work on three different shows: “Loot” (just renewed for a third season on Apple TV+), “Big Mouth” on Netflix and two nominations for a hosting stint on “SNL.”

She played Harris several times as a guest on “SNL” in 2019, during the 2020 presidential election cycle. Rudolph was a cast member on the NBC show from 2000 to 2007.

The “Bridesmaids” actor won an Emmy for her Harris in December 2019 during a cold open send-up of the PBS Democratic debate soon after Harris dropped out of the presidential race. She debuted the character earlier that year during a town hall bit that had her introducing her Harris as “America’s cool aunt. A fun aunt. I call that a ‘funt.’”

Her Emmy-winning turn as Harris referenced Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” with: “I just want to show you how good you could’ve had it, America. You withheld your donations, and I got tired of waiting, so I walked my fine ass out the door.” Rudolph then sang: “You coulda had a bad bitch.”

Calls for Rudolph to return to the role have flooded social media since Biden stepped aside. He and Democratic leaders have thrown their support to Harris as their presidential nominee ahead of the Aug. 19 start of the party’s convention in Chicago.

The 50th season of “SNL” premieres Sept. 28. An NBC spokesperson said there are no discussions at the moment about a Rudolph return since the show is on hiatus. An email request for comment to Rudolph wasn’t immediately returned Monday.

The Associated Press

