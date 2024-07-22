Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police

FILE - Israeli police prevent activists from blocking trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2024 6:22 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 6:36 am.

OTTAWA — Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border.

The Israeli military says the man drove to the entrance of an Israeli town close to the border, left his vehicle and approached the security forces with a knife.

The forces opened fire and killed the man. There were no other injuries.

The attack, which comes amid a wave of stabbings across the country during the nine-month war in Gaza, took place at the entrance of the Israeli town of Netiv HaAsara, which is just 300 metres north of the Gaza border.

On Oct. 7, Netiv HaAsara was attacked, and 20 residents were killed after gunmen passed over the concrete border wall using paragliders, according to Israeli military officials.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Monday ordered the evacuation of part of an area in the Gaza Strip it has designated a humanitarian zone, saying it is planning to begin an operation against Hamas militants who have embedded themselves in the area and used it to launch rockets toward Israel.

—With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

