Speakers Corner

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted July 22, 2024 2:00 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 2:19 pm.

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money.

After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage who is now retired, moved to Japan with his wife.

“I’ve been living overseas for over 20 years,” he said.

One thing Savage did not change in the move was his Canadian bank.

“I have been with RBC bank since the early 1980s and have had no issues until recently.”

For years, Savage has been able to transfer money from his RBC account, which contains his life savings and retirement funds, to his bank in Japan. He said that all changed back in March. 

“In Japan, any Canadian that lives here, is having trouble accessing our funds through an international transfer.”

The problem is the RBC app — which is used to send transfers and verify customer’s identity — is not yet available to download in Japan.

Savage was told he could use the website to transfer his money, but ran into problems doing that as well.

“For that, they require you to have a North American phone number in order for them to verify your identity,” he said. “I’ve been overseas for over 20 years. I don’t have a North American phone number and never will.”

RBC banking app
A Canadian man who lives aboard says he is not able to access his money from his Canadian bank. (CityNews)

Savage reached out multiple times to RBC customer service but still has no way of getting a hold of money he needs while in Japan.

“We depend on those funds for our living expenses. RBC said they’re working on it but you never get any concrete information on timelines or how close it is. So it’s been quite frustrating.”

He contacted Speakers Corner and we reached out to an RBC spokesperson to weigh in. They could not comment on his case, citing privacy issues, but said a representative would be in contact to help him.

“Protecting our clients’ financial information is among our highest priorities and 2-step verification provides an extra layer of security to our online and mobile banking experience,” the spokesperson said.

They went on to say while the RBC app is required to complete that verification, the app is not available to be downloaded in Japan at this time.

“We continue to explore opportunities to increase international availability of our app in the future,” the spokesperson said.

In their statement to Speakers Corner, RBC said customers in Japan can still use online banking to send up to $1,500 per day but when we asked Savage to try doing it that way, he still had problems.

“I have tried online banking numerous times and when you go to hit international transfer, it comes up that you need to have this app because they have to verify your identity,” Savage said.

He’s hopeful RBC will soon make the app available in Japan, currently it is up and running in 40 countries. Savage is also waiting to hear from a bank representative to help him solve the issue.

“I’m not here to slam RBC. I’m just saying they should be doing a better job. Luckily, I’m going back to Canada to visit in the fall, which means I can go to a bank and send money but I shouldn’t have to, not after being with RBC for 40 years.”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to report on, reach out here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

14m ago

Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa
Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa

A woman has been arrested and charged in an alleged voyeurism incident at a spa in Toronto. Police were called to the Bay Street and Gerrard Street West area at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. It's alleged...

4h ago

Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion
Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion

Native Men's Residence (Na-Me-Res) officially opened the doors to an affordable housing property for marginalized Indigenous men in Cabbagetown on Monday. The erstwhile Victorian mansion at 218 Carlton...

1h ago

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

21m ago

Top Stories

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

14m ago

Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa
Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa

A woman has been arrested and charged in an alleged voyeurism incident at a spa in Toronto. Police were called to the Bay Street and Gerrard Street West area at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. It's alleged...

4h ago

Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion
Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion

Native Men's Residence (Na-Me-Res) officially opened the doors to an affordable housing property for marginalized Indigenous men in Cabbagetown on Monday. The erstwhile Victorian mansion at 218 Carlton...

1h ago

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

19h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

19h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

13h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

19h ago

1:46
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made an appearance at one of Toronto's biggest summer events, the Beaches International Jazz Festival, joining an eclectic group of musicians at Woodbine Park this weekend

22h ago

More Videos