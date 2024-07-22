Canfor Corp. CEO Don Kayne to step down at the end of 2024

VANCOUVER — Canfor Corp. says its president and CEO is retiring at the end of the year.

The Vancouver-based company says Don Kayne has held the role since 2011, and has been with the company for 46 years.

Canfor says the company has grown and transformed into a global entity under Kayne’s leadership.

Current senior vice-president of business development Susan Yurkovich will take the top job upon Kayne’s departure.

Canfor says Yurkovich has been with Canfor for 12 years.

The company thanked Kayne for his contributions and said he will continue in an advisory capacity through 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFP)

