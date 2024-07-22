Cyclist injured after crash with a vehicle in Etobicoke
Posted July 22, 2024 3:45 pm.
Last Updated July 22, 2024 3:46 pm.
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with another vehicle in Etobicoke.
Toronto police were called to Kipling Avenue and Panorama Court just after 2 p.m.
The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver remained on the scene.
Police had closed the roads in the area for an investigation, but they have since reopened.