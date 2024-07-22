Defamation suit against Fox News by head of dismantled disinformation board tossed by federal judge

FILE - Homeland Security logo is seen during a joint news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Fox News on Monday, July 22, 2024, that accused it of defaming Nina Jankowicz, a former government official who served on a short-lived U.S. government media disinformation board. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 1:42 pm.

A defamation suit against Fox News by a government official who served on a short-lived U.S. government media disinformation board was dismissed Monday by a federal judge.

The lawsuit from Nina Jankowicz alleged that Fox had defamed her on numerous occasions, leading to waves of online attacks and threats of violence after the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board, where she served as a director.

In May of 2022, just weeks after its launch, the Department of Homeland Security paused the board’s work and accepted Jankowicz’s resignation. The board was officially dissolved and its charter rescinded in August of that same year.

In rejecting Jankowicz’s claims, the judge said that 36 of the 37 statements made on Fox News programs were about the disinformation board and not Jankowicz. The judge ruled that the remaining statement — which was also a reference to the board and not Jankowicz, despite showing an image of her as it was said — was not disinformation because it was a factual statement that matched the wording in the board’s own charter describing its purpose.

The disinformation board was launched by the Department of Homeland Security in an effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits took to social media immediately after the board’s launch, calling for it to be disbanded.

In April of last year, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

21m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

16m ago

Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa
Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa

A woman has been arrested and charged in an alleged voyeurism incident at a spa in Toronto. Police were called to the Bay Street and Gerrard Street West area at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. It's alleged...

4h ago

Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion
Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion

Native Men's Residence (Na-Me-Res) officially opened the doors to an affordable housing property for marginalized Indigenous men in Cabbagetown on Monday. The erstwhile Victorian mansion at 218 Carlton...

1h ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

21m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

16m ago

Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa
Woman arrested for voyeurism at Toronto spa

A woman has been arrested and charged in an alleged voyeurism incident at a spa in Toronto. Police were called to the Bay Street and Gerrard Street West area at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. It's alleged...

4h ago

Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion
Native Men's Residence opens affordable housing initiative for unhoused Indigenous men in converted Cabbagetown mansion

Native Men's Residence (Na-Me-Res) officially opened the doors to an affordable housing property for marginalized Indigenous men in Cabbagetown on Monday. The erstwhile Victorian mansion at 218 Carlton...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

19h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

19h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

14h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

19h ago

1:46
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made an appearance at one of Toronto's biggest summer events, the Beaches International Jazz Festival, joining an eclectic group of musicians at Woodbine Park this weekend

22h ago

More Videos