LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford gestures to a display of alcohol at an announcement saying the province is speeding up the expansion of alcohol sales, in Toronto on Friday, May 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2024 12:25 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province’s main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will be open for business on Tuesday.

Ford says he has great confidence in the LCBO’s future, despite concerns raised by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) during the strike.

The union representing the LCBO workers had said it believed Ford’s plan to expand alcohol sales to convenience and grocery stores would threaten union jobs and the public revenue the LCBO provides to the province.

Ford accelerated those plans after the strike began on July 5, allowing grocery stores already licensed to sell beer and wine to sell ready-to-drink cocktail beverages as of Thursday last week. 

The union ratified the proposed deal over the weekend. 

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

38m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash in Georgina
Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash in Georgina

A 34-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Georgina over the weekend. Officers with York Regional Police were called to the area of Country Mile Lane and McCowan...

14m ago

