Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province’s main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will be open for business on Tuesday.

Ford says he has great confidence in the LCBO’s future, despite concerns raised by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) during the strike.

The union representing the LCBO workers had said it believed Ford’s plan to expand alcohol sales to convenience and grocery stores would threaten union jobs and the public revenue the LCBO provides to the province.

Ford accelerated those plans after the strike began on July 5, allowing grocery stores already licensed to sell beer and wine to sell ready-to-drink cocktail beverages as of Thursday last week.

The union ratified the proposed deal over the weekend.