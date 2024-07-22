Estonia’s new government is formally appointed. Its first priority is to improve state finances

FILE - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, walks past Minister of Climate Kristen Michal before an official welcoming ceremony for Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at Vabaduse (Freedom) square in Tallinn, Estonia, on May 2, 2023. Estonia’s ruling center-right Reform Party on Saturday tapped Climate Minister Kristen Michal as a prime minister candidate to replace the Baltic country’s outgoing leader Kaja Kallas who is set to become the European Union’s new foreign policy chief. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

By Jari Tanner, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 12:31 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 12:44 pm.

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s president formally appointed the Baltic country’s new government on Monday after lawmakers gave the green light to Prime Minister-designate Kristen Michal’s three-party coalition Cabinet.

Addressing the new Cabinet, which is to be sworn in Tuesday, President Alar Karis said the government’s comfortable majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu, or Parliament, brings along “special responsibility.”

Under a revised government program agreed on Friday, Michal’s first Cabinet will focus on improving Estonia’s ailing state finances, among other things, through hiking income tax and value added tax, in addition to raising the excise tax on alcohol, tobacco and gasoline.

In a 64-27 vote, lawmakers approved the proposed government of Michal, who is a seasoned politician but a first-time prime minister, from the governing center-right Reform Party.

The 49-year-old Michal, who earlier served as climate, justice and economics minister, was tapped to become Estonia’s new prime minister in late June, just days after his predecessor Kaja Kallas was chosen to be the European Union’s new foreign policy chief — a post she will take up later this year.

Kallas, Estonia’s first female head of government, formally resigned a week ago after which Michal started sounding possibilities for a broad-based coalition Cabinet. Following intense talks with parties last week, he decided to stick with the composition of Kallas’ outgoing government with senior partner Reform Party supported by the center-left Social Democrats and the liberal Estonia 200 party.

In addition to finances, the new Cabinet also pledges to continue investing strongly into defense and security in the small NATO nation of 1.3 million that borders Russia to the east.

In the key Cabinet posts, Margus Tsahkna from Estonia 200 will continue as foreign minister and Social Democrat Lauri Läänemets as interior minister. Reform’s veteran politician Jürgen Ligi makes a return to a government post and takes over the finance minister portfolio.

Michal has been active in the Reform Party, Estonia’s dominant party, since the late 1990s. He served as minister for climate affairs in Kallas’ last Cabinet, which took office in April 2023.

Michal also served as Reform’s party secretary and as a member of Tallinn City Council. He is set to take over Reform’s chairmanship from Kallas in the fall.

Jari Tanner, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

40m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

40m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

40m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

40m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

17h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

18h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

12h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

17h ago

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

45m ago

More Videos