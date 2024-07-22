Evacuations lifted for Salt Lake City fire that triggered evacuations near state Capitol

A plane drops fire retardant as the Sandhurst Fire burns above Ensign Peak north of Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Isaac Hale/The Deseret News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 11:42 am.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend.

The evacuation order was lifted late Sunday after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Officials cautioned that residents needed to remain ready to evacuate, with the fire only partially under control as of Monday morning.

The blaze ignited Saturday and grew to about 200 acres (80 hectares), officials said. Helicopters and planes dropped buckets over the flames as ground crews tried to contain the fire on Ensign Peak.

Police officers knocked on doors to warn homeowners after the fire department ordered a mandatory evacuation for an area of 40 homes on Sandhurst Drive, north of Dorchester Drive. A voluntary evacuation was ordered Saturday along East Capitol. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage, he said.

Officials said fire crews resumed work early Monday in hopes of gaining ground on the blaze before high temperatures return in the afternoon.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

42m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

43m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

42m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

43m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

17h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

18h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

12h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

17h ago

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

47m ago

More Videos