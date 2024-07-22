Former U.S. Rep. Henry Nowak, who championed western New York infrastructure, dies at 89

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 11:42 am.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Nowak, who represented western New York from 1975 to 1992, has died. He was 89.

“On a day of great change for Democrats, the … community mourns the passing of one of the greatest elected officials we have ever had,” Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said on X, announcing the death Sunday after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

“Congressman Nowak’s legacy lives on through his tireless work in bringing home resources from Washington to help build and shape the community we have today,” Zellner said.

In Congress, Nowak advocated for the development of Buffalo’s waterfront and is credited with bringing nearly $1 billion in federal infrastructure aid to the region as it suffered through the loss of industry, including the closure of Bethlehem Steel in 1983.

“I sought to match local needs with federal opportunities to help ameliorate these impacts and sustain our quality of life in Western New York,” he said upon announcing his retirement from Congress, The Buffalo News reported. “This has been the most gratifying part of my representation.”

Nowak, of Buffalo, a lawyer and former county comptroller, is the father of state Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak Jr.

The Associated Press

