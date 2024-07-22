Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash in Georgina

A 34-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Georgina over the weekend.

Officers with York Regional Police were called to the area of Country Mile Lane and McCowan Road around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

Police say the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist from Georgina was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injuried and remained at the crash site.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking dash-cam footage of the area, while also appealing for witnesses who not yet spoken with investigators.