Largest trial court in the US closes after ransomware attack, California officials say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 3:03 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 3:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largest trial court in the country was closed Monday after a ransomware attack shut down its computer system late last week, officials with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said.

The court disabled its computer network upon discovery of the cybersecurity attack early Friday, and the system remained down through the weekend. Courts remained open for business Friday, but officials said all 36 courthouse locations in the county would be closed Monday.

“The Court experienced an unprecedented cyber-attack on Friday which has resulted in the need to shut down nearly all network systems in order to contain the damage, protect the integrity and confidentiality of information and ensure future network stability and security,″ Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner said in a statement.

Officials said they do not anticipate the court being closed beyond Monday.

The attack was not believed to be related to the faulty CrowdStrike software update that disrupted airlines, hospitals and governments around the world, officials said in a statement Friday.

A preliminary investigation shows no evidence that users’ data was compromised, according to Friday’s statement.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is the largest unified superior court in the United States, serving the county’s 10 million residents over 36 courthouses. Nearly 1.2 million cases were filed and 2,200 jury trials were conducted in 2022.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

18m ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

41m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

18m ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

41m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

20h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

21h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

15h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

20h ago

1:46
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park
Eclectic music takes over Woodbine Park

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made an appearance at one of Toronto's biggest summer events, the Beaches International Jazz Festival, joining an eclectic group of musicians at Woodbine Park this weekend
More Videos