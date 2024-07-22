Lawmakers in Nigeria try to resolve rift between authorities and Africa’s richest man

FILE - Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest man, smiles during the opening ceremony of Africa's biggest oil refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, May 22, 2023. Nigerian legislators on Monday, July 22, 2024, began a probe into the allegations of the importation of contaminated fuel into the country, as part of moves to resolve wider issues causing a rift between an oil refinery owned by Dangote and the industry regulator. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

By Chinedu Asadu And Taiwo Adebayo, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 5:43 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian legislators on Monday began an investigation into the alleged importation of contaminated fuel into the country, part of efforts to resolve issues causing a rift between an oil refinery owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and the industry regulator.

A legislative committee tasked with carrying out the probe is also looking into allegations of the “indiscriminate issuance of licenses and the alleged unavailability of international standard laboratories” blamed for such contaminated products, its chairman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said in the capital of Abuja.

The committee called on parties in Nigeria’s petroleum sector to “deescalate tensions” that have been deepened in recent weeks by accusations from the regulator that Dangote was seeking a monopoly in the market and that his refinery’s products are of a low standard.

The 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery in the economic hub of Lagos is the biggest in Africa and was touted by authorities as a game-changer that would end the oil-rich country’s dependence on imported petrol.

However, the $19 billion facility has been off to a slow start despite opening more than a year ago. It has had to source crude oil from other countries after failing to secure supplies in Nigeria, whose capacity as one of Africa’s biggest oil producers has been impeded by oil theft and chronic corruption.

A senior executive of the refinery has also accused international oil companies in Nigeria of plotting the refinery’s failure. “It is either they are deliberately asking for a ridiculous premium or they simply state that crude is not available,” Devakumar Edwin, a vice-president of Dangote Industries, said of the companies.

The Dangote refinery’s challenges compounded last week when the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority said its product quality, along with those of other local refineries, was “more inferior” compared to that of imported products.

“Dangote is requesting that we should suspend or stop the importation of all petroleum products … and that is not good for the market because of monopoly,” said Farouk Ahmed, chief executive of the regulatory agency.

Dangote denied both claims and invited lawmakers to inspect the plant where its product was tested. He said he did not receive any incentive from the Nigerian government regarding the refinery. He has also said he was calling off plans to invest in Nigeria’s steel industry.

It is not clear what is the origin of the rift between Nigerian authorities and Dangote, whose companies also dominate markets such as cement and flour. The dispute began after last year’s presidential election that was won by President Bola Tinubu who replaced Muhammadu Buhari, a known ally of Dangote, who had completed his tenure as president.

Analysts say such a dispute could send the wrong signal at a time when the country is seeking to ramp up foreign investments and stabilize its ailing economy.

Such allegations about low-quality products from the refinery seem “odd” especially when presented without evidence and in the absence of complaints from consumers, Nigerian economist Bismarck Rewane said, reechoing concerns the claims are only a sign of more deep-rooted issues.

Chinedu Asadu And Taiwo Adebayo, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

3h ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

21m ago

Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road. "There is such...

15m ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

3h ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

21m ago

Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road. "There is such...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:35
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

2h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

18h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

23h ago

More Videos