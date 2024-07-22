Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

By Afua Baah

Posted July 22, 2024 7:03 pm.

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road.

“There is such a range of outcomes. We can see people that can end up having lifelong disabilities,” said Stephanie Bakalar, Corporate Communications Manager with Lifesaving Society Ontario.

National drowning prevention week runs from July 21-27. This year, the Ontario Lifesaving Society branch is focusing on educating families about non-fatal drownings; an incident where a person is saved after going under water.

“So this is something that people aren’t aware of, but in Ontario, for every one fatal drowning, there are nearly four non-fatal drownings, serious enough for a trip to the emergency room,” said Bakalar.

Bakalar added that the health complications could be life-altering.

“It’s those cases where they’ve been deprived of oxygen for quite a while where you may see things like brain damage.”

According to the Ontario Lifesaving Society, it’s some of the youngest who are most at risk. “Non-fatal drownings are disproportionately impacting children ages 0-19. It is staggeringly high compared to older adults,” said Bakalar.

The national volunteer organization said at its mildest level, a child may start coughing, but as impairment becomes more severe, a child may have trouble breathing and be disoriented or confused. What is also concerning is that it may not look as obvious when someone is starting to drown.

“There’s not a lot of splashing, there’s not a lot of screaming. What you’re going to see is someone just slip under the water and that’s it. So this is why it happens so quickly,” said Bakalar.

Someone may also try to instinctively jump in the water to help, but safety officials say that may not be the best decision.

“The best thing for your safety is to stay on shore, call for someone who is trained. You can call a lifeguard if you think someone is in trouble. You can do a reach rescue, where you reach something like a poodle or something that’s long to someone to pull them in,” said Bakalar.

Toronto Police are also echoing similar messaging.

“We always suggest that if you go swimming, go with a friend. We ask that everyone wears a lifejacket. It’s probably the biggest thing that will help you to survive if you do go into the water. Check the weather, beforehand, because it’s a nice, sunny day, doesn’t mean the water conditions are good,” said Det. Const. Grant Forrest with Toronto Police Marine Unit.

“Drowning can happen anywhere, anytime. When we combine the fatal numbers with the non-fatal numbers, the drowning problem in Ontario is significant but we can prevent drownings,” said Bakalar.

To commemorate world drowning prevention day on Thursday, a number of Ontario landmarks will be lit up in blue.

