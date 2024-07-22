1 person hurt in Iowa mall shooting that sent people running, police and witnesses say

Police vehicles park outside a JCPenney as they respond to a reported shooting at NorthPark Mall in Davenport, Iowa, Monday, July 22, 2024. (Tom Loewy/Quad City Times via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 7:05 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 7:42 pm.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Gunshots in an Iowa mall sent people running Monday and one person was injured and expected to survive, police and witnesses say.

Davenport Police posted a statement on Facebook that the wounded person had non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting inside NorthPark Mall in Davenport, an east-central Iowa city near the line with Illinois.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting or how the person was hurt or their identity.

No other injuries have been reported, police said. Authorities did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Davenport Police said they secured the mall and it remained closed Monday night as police investigated. Authorities also released a message urging people to stay away from the mall, and video footage posted online showed police and medics gathered outside the complex.

Jason Signer and Isabelle Ortiz, both 18, told the Quad-City Times that they were sitting in the mall when they heard three gunshots and heard shouts. They said they saw people running and also ran.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

5h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

4h ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

1h ago

Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road. "There is such...

1h ago

