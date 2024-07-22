Man accused of killing fellow student in Leduc classroom wanted tarot cards back, court hears

A man on trial for stabbing a fellow student to death in their high school classroom three years ago had wanted her to return his tarot cards, court heard Monday.

Kathryn Pountney made the comments at the first-degree murder trial of her grandson Dylan Pountney at Court of King’s Bench in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Crown prosecutor Jeff Rudiak asked her if Dylan Pountney, 21, ever talked to her about the victim, Jennifer Winkler.

“Just a couple of times. That he had seen her at school, and she has some cards that he had wanted back,” said Kathryn Pountney.

“They were tarot cards” and “they were his mother’s,” she added.

“Did she not give the cards back?” Rudiak asked.

“No, she didn’t.”

“Did this make Dylan angry?”

Kathryn Pountney replied, “(Dylan) said, ‘Maybe she doesn’t have them’ or he said ‘Maybe her father has them.’”

Court has heard Winkler, 17, died after being stabbed multiple times in her social studies class in front of peers and a teacher at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta., just south of Edmonton, on March 15, 2021.

A chief medical officer has testified Winkler died from massive blood loss from five wounds near her neck and shoulder.

Court has heard the two were in the class together that morning and, during a break, Dylan left the classroom only to rush back in and begin slashing at Winkler while she was sitting at her desk.

Kathryn said she dropped Dylan off at school that morning and said he appeared fine and did not seem intoxicated.

She said he had showered and he had cologne on.

Kathryn said she had also had dinner the night before with Dylan and Dylan’s father and said Dylan seemed “happy.”

Kathryn said she remains close to Dylan, who had dreams to join the military, and she helped his parents raise him. She said his parents separated when he was around 13. She said he began living with his father and developed a temper.

The parents’ separation “bothered Dylan quite a bit,” she said, adding he didn’t stay close to his mother.

The trial before Justice Eric Macklin has been adjourned until Wednesday.