Man dies after being struck by lightning on Germany’s highest peak

FILE - Snow covers the Schneeferner glacier near the top of Germany's highest mountain 'Zugspitze' (2962 meters) near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. A man has died after being hit by lightning near the summit of Germany's highest peak, police said Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 5:08 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 5:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A man died after being struck by lightning near the summit of Germany’s highest peak, police said Monday.

The 18-year-old German resident was one of a group of three young men who took the mountain railway up the Zugspitze late Sunday afternoon and then continued to the summit, which is a climb of about 80 meters (260 feet) from a terrace used by many visitors.

Lightning struck repeatedly as the men descended from the summit and the 18-year-old suffered a fatal electric shock, police said. Recovery efforts were complicated by the ongoing storm.

The Zugspitze sits at 2,962 meters (9,718 feet) above sea level and is located in the Alps on Germany’s border with Austria.

Several parts of Germany were hit by storms on Sunday. In Delmenhorst, in the north of the country, a family of eight had taken shelter under a tree in a park when lightning struck. All eight were hurt, and a five-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double-stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double-stabbing

Two people have died following a double-stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

9h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

10h ago

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The LCBO says stores will reopen Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the strike that had closed its stores for two weeks. The...

12h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed in north Etobicoke: OPP
Pedestrian struck and killed in north Etobicoke: OPP

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in north Etobicoke. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of Highway 427 at Finch Avenue West were closed after a pedestrian was...

5h ago

Top Stories

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double-stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double-stabbing

Two people have died following a double-stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

9h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

10h ago

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The LCBO says stores will reopen Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the strike that had closed its stores for two weeks. The...

12h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed in north Etobicoke: OPP
Pedestrian struck and killed in north Etobicoke: OPP

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in north Etobicoke. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of Highway 427 at Finch Avenue West were closed after a pedestrian was...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

10h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

4h ago

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

13h ago

3:00
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement

An agreement that appeared to be stalled is back on the table and OPSEU has confirmed voting is underway. David Zura explains.

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
More Videos