Mississauga athlete looks to keep excelling
Posted July 22, 2024 7:30 am.
Last Updated July 17, 2024 8:26 am.
Brendan Orellana is entering Grade 7 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Elementary School and has excelled in soccer, track & field and even chess.
His main love is the beautiful game, as he continues to work on his skills with the Oakville Jaguars rep team.
Brendan Orellana
We’re always looking for great athletes, community ambassadors and all around awesome people. You can nominate them here!