National bail fund returns to Georgia after judge says limits were arbitrary

FILE - The Fulton County, Ga., Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that aids thousands of low-income people behind bars, announced Monday, July 22, 2024 that it is reopening its Atlanta branch after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail as they await trial. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)

By R.j. Rico, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 12:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that aids thousands of low-income people behind bars, said Monday it is reopening its Atlanta branch after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail.

Last month, the Bail Project said it would no longer be able to help people post bond in Georgia because of a new Republican-backed law limiting people and organizations from posting more than three cash bonds in a year unless they meet extensive requirements to become bail bond companies.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and others sued, calling it a “cruel” law that “makes it illegal for people to exercise their First Amendment rights to help those who are detained solely because they are poor.”

U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert on July 12 granted a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs, ruling that the three-bond limit is essentially arbitrary.

“Posting bail for others as an act of faith and an expression of the need for reform has an important history in this country,” Calvert said.

The Bail Project now says it is resuming operations in Atlanta.

“Our support of 31,000 people nationwide – including 1,600 in Atlanta – who returned to 91% of their court dates provides compelling evidence that cash bail is unnecessary, and that investment in better pretrial infrastructure and supportive services offers better solutions,” the organization said in a statement. “We’re grateful for this ruling and hope that it becomes permanent.”

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is appealing. It has argued that the law does not violate the plaintiffs’ right of free speech and association because it only regulates non-expressive conduct. The state says the challengers can still criticize Georgia’s cash bail system and paying bail does not inherently convey any message.

Supporters of the measure have argued that well-meaning organizations should have no issue following the same rules as bail bond companies. Those include passing background checks, paying fees, holding a business license, securing the local sheriff’s approval and establishing a cash escrow account or other form of collateral.

The measure comes amid conservative efforts to restrict community bail funds, which were used to post bond for people involved in 2020 protests against racial injustice and, more recently, to free those jailed while protesting a new public safety training center being built near Atlanta.

R.j. Rico, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

43m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

44m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

43m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

44m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

17h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

18h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

12h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

17h ago

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

48m ago

More Videos