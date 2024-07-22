No prison for a nursing home owner who sent 800 residents to ride out a hurricane in squalor

FILE - Emergency personnel arrive to evacuate people at a mass shelter, Sept. 2, 2021, in Independence, La. Bob Glynn Dean Jr., who sent more than 800 elderly residents from his seven nursing homes to a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida in 2021, pleaded no contest to 15 criminal counts Monday, July 22, 2024, and was sentenced to three years of probation. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

By Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 4:18 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 5:27 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana businessman who sent more than 800 elderly residents from his seven nursing homes to ride out Hurricane Ida in a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse pleaded no contest to 15 criminal counts Monday and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Bob Dean Jr. also must pay more than $358,000 in restitution to the state health department and more than $1 million as a monetary penalty, but state Attorney General Liz Murrill expressed frustration in a news release that Dean didn’t get any prison time.

“We asked specifically that he be sentenced to a minimum of 5 years in prison, and not be given only probation. I respect our judicial system and that the judge has the ultimate discretion over the appropriate sentence, but I remain of the opinion that Dean should be serving prison time,” her statement said.

Dean, 70, owned seven nursing homes in New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. As Ida approached, Dean moved hundreds of residents into a building in the town of Independence, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans.

Authorities said conditions at the warehouse deteriorated rapidly after the powerful storm hit on Aug. 29, 2021. They found ill and elderly bedridden people on mattresses on the wet floor, some crying for help, some lying in their own waste. Civil suits against Dean’s corporation said the ceiling leaked and toilets overflowed at the sweltering warehouse, and there was too little food and water.

Within days after the storm hit, the state reported the deaths of seven of the evacuees, five of them classified as storm-related.

By the time Dean was arrested on state charges in June 2022, he had lost state licenses and federal funding for his nursing homes.

According to Murrill, Dean pleaded no contest to eight counts of cruelty to the infirmed, two counts of obstruction of justice and five counts of Medicaid fraud. Judge Brian Abels sentenced Dean to a total of 20 years in prison, but deferred the sentences in favor of three years of probation. The plea was entered in Tangipahoa, north of New Orleans.

Defendants who plead no contest do not admit guilt but elect not to defend against the charges. They are then subject to being convicted and punished as if there had been a guilty plea.

Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

1h ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

2h ago

York police investigating 2 separate targeted shootings at homes in Richmond Hill, Markham
York police investigating 2 separate targeted shootings at homes in Richmond Hill, Markham

York police are investigating two separate shootings at homes in Richmond Hill and Markham that are believed to be targeted incidents. The first occurred on July 18 in the area of Windfields Road and...

17m ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

1h ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

2h ago

York police investigating 2 separate targeted shootings at homes in Richmond Hill, Markham
York police investigating 2 separate targeted shootings at homes in Richmond Hill, Markham

York police are investigating two separate shootings at homes in Richmond Hill and Markham that are believed to be targeted incidents. The first occurred on July 18 in the area of Windfields Road and...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:35
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

1h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

22h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

17h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

22h ago

More Videos