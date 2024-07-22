Plane crashes near the site of an air show in Wisconsin, killing the 2 people on board

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 3:56 pm.

NEKIMI, Wis. (AP) — A plane crashed in a Wisconsin farm field near the site of an air show Monday, killing the two people on board, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responding to the crash in the eastern Wisconsin town of Nekimi on Monday afternoon found the aircraft fully engulfed in flames, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities were not releasing the names of the people who were killed, pending notification of relatives.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The plane crashed about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of the site of the EAA AirVenture air show at Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport. Monday was the first day of the 71st AirVenture, a weeklong event scheduled to include military aircraft demonstrations and forums with combat pilots, aircraft designers and NASA astronauts, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported.

The Associated Press left a telephone message with the EAA’s spokesperson on Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

18m ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

41m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

1h ago

