Rescuers search for dozens missing after flooding and a bridge collapse in China kill at least 25

In this image made from video released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers set up a temporary crossing in the aftermath of floods in Xinhua Village of Hanyuan County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 20, 2024. (Ya'an Integrated Media Center Handout/Xinhua via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 2:02 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 2:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers on Monday were searching for dozens missing after heavy rains caused flash flooding and a bridge collapse in different parts of China, killing at least 25 people.

Flash flooding tore through a village in southwestern Sichuan province in the middle of the night Saturday, and rescuers said 10 people died and they were searching for another 29 missing. Days of heavy rain swelled the river that runs through the village of Xinhua in Hanyuan county. The water swept away 40 houses on the riverbank, according to local media, while also breaking bridges and cutting off roads.

In northwestern Shaanxi province, vehicles fell into a rushing river when part of a highway bridge collapsed late Friday, and state broadcaster CCTV reported at least 15 deaths confirmed as of Monday. A photo released by China’s Xinhua news agency showed a section of the bridge snapped and folded at almost a 90-degree angle into the rushing brown water below.

Rescuers said Saturday some 20 cars and 30 people were missing.

The collapse raised more questions about the safety of China’s road and bridge infrastructure, which was built rapidly in recent decades. A similar collapse in May in Guangdong province killed 36 people.

Heavy rain and flooding pose a special risk to mountain roadways and highway bridges because of erosion, debris flows and landslides.

With climate change, the world is likely to face more extreme weather and climate events such as record heat and rainfall. This year, in just the first five days of May, 70 countries or territories broke heat records.

