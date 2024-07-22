Safety regulators are investigating another low flight by a Southwest jet, this time in Florida

FILE - A traveler walks through the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, April 18, 2023. Federal officials are investigating an incident on July 14, 2024, in which a Southwest jet flew as low as 150 feet (45 meters) over water while it was still several miles from its intended landing spot at the airport in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 7:20 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 7:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an incident in which a Southwest Airlines jet flew as low as 150 feet (45 meters) over water while it was still about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from its intended landing spot at the airport in Tampa, Florida.

The pilots skipped over the Tampa airport and landed instead at Fort Lauderdale, 200 miles (320 kilometers) away.

The July 14 flight followed a similar incident last month in Oklahoma City in which a Southwest jet flew at an unusually low altitude while still miles from the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it is investigating the incident.

Southwest flight 425, which took off from Columbus, Ohio, reached its low point as it flew over Old Tampa Bay near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to Flightradar24. Three previous Southwest flights to Tampa passed the same point at about 1,225 feet (375 meters) in altitude, the flight-tracking service said.

“Southwest Flight 425 safely diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14 after the crew discontinued their planned approach into Tampa International Airport,” the airline said in a statement.

Dallas-based Southwest said it is in contact with the FAA “to understand and address any irregularities. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

The FAA is still investigating a June 18 flight in which a Southwest jet triggered a low-altitude alert at about 525 feet (160 meters) above ground and 9 miles (14 kilometers) from the Oklahoma City airport. An air traffic controller reached out to that crew after getting an automated warning in the control tower. The plane circled the airport – a “go-around” – before making an uneventful landing.

In April, a Southwest flight went into a dive off the coast of Hawaii and came within 400 feet (120 meters) of the ocean before the plane began to climb. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating a Southwest jet that did an unusual “Dutch roll” and was discovered to have damage to its tail after a flight from Phoenix to Oakland, California. Investigators say the plane had been parked outside during a severe storm.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

5h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

4h ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

1h ago

Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road. "There is such...

1h ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

5h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

4h ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

1h ago

Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road. "There is such...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

3h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:35
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

4h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

20h ago

More Videos