Stock market today: Asian shares fall after Wall St ends worst week; Biden withdraw from 2024 race

FILE - People walk past an electronic stock board showing the sectors' index of Japanese stocks outside a securities firm in Tokyo, on June 7, 2024. Asian stocks were mostly lower Monday, July 22, 2024, after President Joe Biden exited the 2024 race. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 12:51 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 12:56 am.

Asian stocks were mostly lower Monday after President Joe Biden exited the 2024 race. The downbeat start to the week followed losses Friday on Wall Street as businesses around the world scrambled to contain disruptions from a massive technology outage.

U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices rose.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on former President Donald Trump, adding to uncertainties over the future of the world’s largest economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.3% in morning trading to 39,556.85.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.8% to 17,548.33 and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.7% to 2,961.41 after China’s central bank unexpectedly lowered its one-year benchmark loan prime rate, or LPR, which is the standard reference for most business loans, to 3.35% from 3.45%.

The People’s Bank of China cut the five-year loan prime rate, a benchmark for mortgages, to 3.85% from 3.95%, aiming to boost slowing growth and break out of a prolonged property slump.

This came after the government recently reported the economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual pace in the second quarter.

“Chinese commercial banks’ net interest margins are already at a record lows and non-performing loans have been growing rapidly; rate cuts will likely add to the pressure on Chinese banks.,” Lynn Song of ING Economics said in a commentary.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.6% to 7,924.40. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.4% to 2,756.62.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and ended at 5,505.00, closing its first losing week in the last three and its worst since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% to 40,287.53, while the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8% to 17,726.94.

Friday’s moves came as a major outage disrupted flights, banks and even doctors’ appointments around the world. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack and that it had deployed a fix. The company said the problem lay in a faulty update sent to computers running Microsoft Windows.

CrowdStrike’s stock dropped 11.1%, while Microsoft’s lost 0.8%.

Richard Stiennon, a cybersecurity industry analyst, called it a historic mistake by CrowdStrike, but he also said he did not think it revealed a bigger problem with the cybersecurity industry or with CrowdStrike as a company.

“We all realize you can fat finger something, mistype something, you know whatever — we don’t know the technical details yet of how it caused the ‘bluescreen of death’” for users, he said.

“The markets are going to forgive them, the customers are going to forgive them, and this will blow over,” he said.

Crowdstrike’s stock trimmed its loss somewhat through the day, but it still turned in its worst performance since 2022. Stocks of rival cybersecurity firms climbed, including a 7.8% jump for SentinelOne and a 2.2% rise for Palo Alto Networks.

The outage hit check-in procedures at airports around the world, causing long lines of frustrated fliers. That initially helped pull down U.S. airline stocks, but they quickly pared their losses. United Airlines flipped to a gain of 3.3%, for example. It said many travelers may experience delays, and it issued a waiver to make it easier to change travel plans.

American Airlines Group slipped 0.4%, and Delta Air Lines rose 1.2%.

In the bond market, yields ticked higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.20% late Thursday.

In other dealings early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 34 cents to $78.98 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 41 cents to $83.04 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 157.51 Japanese yen from 157.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.0892 from $1.0886.

The Associated Press


No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double-stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double-stabbing

Two people have died following a double-stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

6h ago

Pedestrian struck and killed in north Etobicoke: OPP
Pedestrian struck and killed in north Etobicoke: OPP

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in north Etobicoke. Provincial police say the northbound lanes of Highway 427 at Finch Avenue West were closed after a pedestrian was...

2h ago

U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris
U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden made the announcement in a statement posted on his X account Sunday afternoon after weeks of growing pressure.

7h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

7h ago

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

6h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

1h ago

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

10h ago

3:00
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement

An agreement that appeared to be stalled is back on the table and OPSEU has confirmed voting is underway. David Zura explains.

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
