Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, more

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 5:56 pm.

The Angelina Jolie-directed war film “Without Blood,” a documentary about Bruce Springsteen and Mike Leigh’s contemporary tragicomedy “Hard Truths” will have their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. The festival announced its gala and special presentation lineup Monday.

Jolie’s film stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and is based on the Alessandro Baricco novel “Without Blood.” The Springsteen film, “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” charts behind the scenes of his world tour. Leigh’s film, his first in six years, has him reuniting with his “Secrets & Lies” star Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Also announced were the world premieres of Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl,” starring Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista and Kiernan Shipka, and Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut “The Fire Inside,” about the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. Barry Jenkins wrote the screenplay.

Edward Burns has a new film, “Millers in Marriage” with Minnie Driver and Morena Baccarin, as does David Mackenzie with the thriller “Relay” starring Riz Ahmed and Lily James. Jennifer Lopez co-stars in the Ben Affleck-produced sports drama “Unstoppable” about American wrestler Anthony Robles. And Hugh Grant leads the eerie Scott Beck and Bryan Woods-directed A24 pic “Heretic.”

One year after TIFF went on through the actors strikes, the star power has returned to the prestigious film festival which helps inform the conversation around the season’s awards hopefuls.

Focus Features will play its Edward Berger-directed, and Ralph Fiennes-starring papal thriller “Conclave” at the festival. But it won’t be the world premiere for “Conclave” — that event will likely happen at either Venice or Telluride, which have yet to announce their full lineups. The studio will also bring “Piece by Piece” to TIFF, Morgan Neville’s Pharrell Williams documentary told with LEGOs.

Films previously announced as part of the TIFF slate include the animated “The Wild Robot,” Marielle Heller’s “Nightbitch,” starring Amy Adams, John Crowley’s “We Live In Time,” with Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, David Gordon Green’s comedy “Nutcrackers,” with Ben Stiller, R.J. Cutler and David Furnish’s “Elton John: Never Too Late” and Ron Howard’s survival thriller “Eden” with Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney and Jude Law.

The festival will also play some Cannes favorites including Sean Baker’s “Anora,” Paul Scrader’s “Oh, Canada” and Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez,” and the Will Ferrell friendship documentary “Will & Harper” which debuted at Sundance.

More TIFF films will be announced in the coming weeks, as will the lineups for other important fall festivals including Venice, Telluride and New York Film Festival.

TIFF kicks off on Sept. 5 and runs through Sept. 15.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

3h ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

22m ago

Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road. "There is such...

16m ago

Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

3h ago

Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina
Toronto City Council to consider priority bus lanes, removal of some on-street parking on Spadina

With travel times on Spadina Avenue tripling ever since buses replaced streetcars on the 510 route, the city has been scrambling to find solutions to make the commute less painful for drivers, transit...

22m ago

Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Lifesaving Society Ontario raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

Making a splash by the water can be a fun time, but safety officials want to raise awareness about non-fatal drownings and how it can lead to some serious health issues down the road. "There is such...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:35
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

2h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

18h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

23h ago

More Videos