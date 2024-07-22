Truck driver charged in Ohio interstate crash that killed 3 students, 3 others

By Newark,Ohio, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 11:42 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 11:56 am.

A truck driver in Ohio has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a chain-reaction crash involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured.

The crash on Interstate 70 last November killed three students on the bus and a teacher and two chaperones who were in a vehicle hit by the tractor trailer.

Jacob McDonald, of Zanesville, was indicted Thursday on charges that also include vehicular assault and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. Court records did not list an attorney for McDonald. Calls to listings for McDonald were not answered.

According to state investigators, McDonald failed to slow down in traffic, struck a vehicle and pushed it into the bus, which was carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash in Licking County, east of Columbus.

Newark,Ohio, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

44m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

44m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

44m ago

LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end
LCBO has bright future, Doug Ford says as 2-week-long strike comes to an end

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike. The Liquor Control Board...

44m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

2h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

17h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

18h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

12h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

17h ago

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

49m ago

More Videos