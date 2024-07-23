Agreement halts Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ countersuit trial against woman who says he’s her father

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives at the federal courthouse in Texarkana, Texas, Monday, July 22, 2024. Testimony started Monday in Jones' countersuit against Alexandra Davis, who alleges she is his biological daughter. (Jason Janik/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 6:55 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 7:12 pm.

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — The trial in a countersuit brought by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones against a woman who says she’s his daughter and her mother abruptly ended Tuesday afternoon as Jones agreed to drop the countersuit if the women dismissed pending lawsuits against him, including one where the billionaire was ordered to take a DNA test, according to media reports.

The announcement in the courtroom in Texarkana, Texas, located about 180 miles (289 kilometers) east of Dallas, came on the second day of the trial, which had focused on whether Alexandra Davis, 27, and her mother, Cynthia Davis, had breached a 1998 agreement that barred them from suing to establish paternity, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Jones, 81, filed the countersuit after a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against him by Alexandra Davis. The married owner of the Cowboys has denied he’s her father.

In 2022, Davis sued Jones in Dallas County, asking a judge to void a legal agreement she said her mother reached with Jones two years after she was born. The 1998 settlement allegedly said Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly say he was Davis’ father. Davis dropped that case a month later and instead filed the paternity case in which earlier this year the judge ordered Jones to take a DNA test.

As part of Tuesday’s agreement, the 1998 settlement will remain in effect.

Cynthia Davis had testified Monday that she and Jones met when she was working for American Airlines out of Little Rock, Arkansas, and they began a romantic relationship. She testified that she began to regret agreeing to the terms of the 1998 agreement, adding that while it was good for her financially, it didn’t account for her daughter’s desire to have a relationship with her father.

Jones thanked the jury for their time after the agreement was announced, and said the defendants “were well-meaning.” He also noted that he appreciated working mothers like Cynthia Davis. He and Cynthia Davis had embraced on the first day of the trial after she became tearful during testimony.

Television station WFAA reported that Jones said outside the courthouse that he was happy there was a resolution. The Davis’ attorney, Jay Gray, said he was surprised at the outcome, but that everybody was happy.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

2h ago

Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics
Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a "non-accredited" member of Canada Soccer's support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand's...

41m ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

2h ago

Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible
Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

2h ago

Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics
Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a "non-accredited" member of Canada Soccer's support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand's...

41m ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

2h ago

Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible
Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

8h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.
2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.
2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos