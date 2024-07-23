Alabama universities shutter DEI offices, open new programs, to comply with new state law

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 6:53 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 6:56 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The three University of Alabama System campuses on Tuesday shuttered diversity, equity and inclusion offices— and opened new offices — to comply with a new Republican-backed law attempting to ban the programs on public college campuses in the state.

The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, along with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, issued statements announcing the closure of diversity, equity and inclusion offices of each campus and the creation of a new university division or office. Each university said the change was made to comply with the new state law.

The Alabama law is part of a wave of proposals from Republican lawmakers across the country taking aim at diversity, equity and inclusion programs — also known as DEI — on college campuses.

The law, which takes effect Oct. 1, prohibits public universities, K-12 school systems and state agencies in Alabama from maintaining DEI offices. However, it’s unclear how much the law will impact the outreach and support functions previously performed by DEI offices.

The law defines DEI programs as classes, training, programs and events where attendance is based on a person’s race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin or sexual orientation. Each university said the new offices will focus on student success.

“Our mission has not wavered, and we remain committed to our institutional goals to welcome all, serve all and see all thrive and succeed,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said in a statement to the campus.

The University of Alabama’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will close and a new Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success, has opened. The new division will be led by Christine Taylor, the university vice president and associate provost who had previously led the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus.

Similar DEI offices at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville closed. The new UAB Office of Access and Engagement will led by Vice President for Access and Engagement Paulette Dilworth, who had led diversity, equity and inclusion offices at the university.

“This is a new office with a new, exciting function, focusing on what we can do to promote success for everyone in the UAB community,” UAB President Ray L. Watts said in a statement.

Similar battles over DEI offices and diversity training programs have taken place in other GOP-dominated states. Republicans say the programs deepen divisions promote a particular political viewpoint. But opponents say it is a rollback of hard-won advances and programs that welcome underrepresented student populations.

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that the University of Alabama system is closing its diversity, equity, and inclusion offices just weeks before students are expected to return to campus,” JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, the executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, said in a statement.

The organization said University of Alabama students had been among the most vocal opponents of the legislation.

Republican Sen. Will Barfoot, the sponsor of the legislation, did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the closures.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

2h ago

Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics
Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a "non-accredited" member of Canada Soccer's support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand's...

41m ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

2h ago

Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible
Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

2h ago

Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics
Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a "non-accredited" member of Canada Soccer's support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand's...

41m ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

2h ago

Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible
Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

8h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.
2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.
2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos