B.C., Ottawa ink $426M deals to support care assistants, drugs for rare diseases

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, left, and Federal Health Minister Mark Holland shake hands during a news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. B.C. and the federal government signed agreements for funding for health care assistants and funding to improve access to drugs for rare diseases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 2:28 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 2:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Ottawa is providing $426 million to support heath care in British Columbia.

A statement from Health Canada says $232 million will flow through an “aging with dignity agreement” to help pay the salaries of nearly 13,000 health-care assistants in public long-term care and assisted living facilities over the next five years.

That agreement was first struck in February and Health Canada says the funding extends the deal through to 2029.

The remaining $194 million is being provided through an agreement to help B.C. expand access to drugs used to treat rare diseases.

The funding is part of close to $200 billion set aside for health care over 10 years in the 2023 budget, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories.

Health Minister Mark Holland announced the latest funding in Vancouver alongside his B.C. counterpart Adrian Dix.

Dix says B.C.’s agreements with Ottawa will raise wages and benefits for health-care assistants and contribute to a more equitable health-care system overall.

Health Canada says the funding for drugs for rare diseases means B.C. residents will be able to access the drugs Poteligeo, used to treat Sezary syndrome, and Oxlumo, which treats hyperoxaluria type 1.

The department says more drugs will be added to the list as the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance concludes its price negotiations for each one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

50m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

16m ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

2h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

3h ago

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

50m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

16m ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

2h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

3h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

20h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos