Belarus’ foreign minister arrives in North Korea for talks expected to focus on Russia cooperation

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 9:52 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 9:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Belarus’ foreign minister arrived in North Korea on Tuesday as experts predicted that he and North Korean officials would discuss forming a trilateral anti-Western front also involving Russia.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov flew to Pyongyang from Beijing and was greeted by North Korean officials including Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong Gyu, according to video shot by Associated Press Television News.

During his stay in North Korea, Ryzhenkov is expected to meet North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui and other senior officials. South Korean officials said Ryzhenkov is Belarus’ first foreign minister to travel to North Korea.

Neither North Korea nor Belarus has disclosed which issues are at stake during Ryzhenkov’s visit. But given the countries’ deepening ties with Russia, experts say his trip will likely center on building North Korea-Belarus-Russia cooperation to better cope with their separate disputes with the West.

During a meeting in Pyongyang in June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact vowing mutual military assistance if either country is attacked in what analysts called the countries’ biggest deal since the end of the Cold War.

The U.S., South Korea and others have accused North Korea of sending conventional arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine in exchange for military and economic assistance.

Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, allowed Russia to use his country as a staging ground for the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, Russia moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

During a meeting with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi last September, Lukashenko suggested that Belarus could join Russia and North Korea in “three-way cooperation.”

The three countries have struggled with Western sanctions and deepening international isolation — North Korea over its advancing nuclear program, Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and Belarus over its support of the Russian invasion and its 2020 election that was widely criticized as fraudulent as well as human rights abuses.

North Korea and Belarus have had diplomatic relations since the early 1990s. North Korea opened an embassy in Minsk in 2016. Belarus does not have an embassy in Pyongyang.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

35m ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

1h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

2h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two boys were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police cruiser in North York, police sources tell 680News Radio Toronto. Toronto...

42m ago

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

35m ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

1h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

2h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two boys were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police cruiser in North York, police sources tell 680News Radio Toronto. Toronto...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.

15h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

16h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos