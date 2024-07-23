Court sentences man over explosive parcels sent to Ukrainian, US and Spanish offices in Madrid

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 9:42 am.

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court handed an 18-year prison sentence Tuesday to a man found guilty of sending six parcels containing explosives to Spain’s prime minister and other government, military and diplomatic targets, including the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies.

The 76-year-old Pompeyo González Pascual received 10 years for committing acts of terrorism and eight years for the manufacturing and use of illegal explosives for terrorist purposes.

The National Court judges deemed that the man acted “with the goal of … pressuring the Spanish and American governments … into giving up their support of Ukraine in its prolonged war with Russia.”

González Pascual, a resident of the town of Miranda de Ebro in north-central Spain, was arrested in January 2023 for sending the letter to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and to the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid in 2022.

An employee at the Ukrainian Embassy was slightly injured while handling one of the letters.

The six letter bombs were sent in November and December of 2022 and required the intervention of bomb-disposal experts. One was destroyed after being dispatched by regular mail to Sánchez.

Letters with similar characteristics were sent to Spain’s Defense Ministry, a European Union satellite center located at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base outside Madrid and an arms factory in northeastern Spain that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.

An envelope intercepted at the U.S. Embassy’s security screening point was destroyed by a bomb squad after a wide area in the center of Spain’s capital was cordoned off.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

35m ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

1h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

2h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two boys were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police cruiser in North York, police sources tell 680News Radio Toronto. Toronto...

42m ago

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

35m ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

1h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

2h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two boys were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police cruiser in North York, police sources tell 680News Radio Toronto. Toronto...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.

15h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

16h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos