Democratic delegates cite new energy while rallying behind Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two, Monday, July 22, 2024 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

By David A. Lieb, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 2:52 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 2:57 pm.

After weeks of intraparty division over President Joe Biden’s candidacy, delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Tuesday rallied rapidly and enthusiastically behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their party’s new presidential candidate.

Suddenly, some delegates said, they have a lot more to look forward to at their national meeting in Chicago.

“Before it felt like a convention, but now it feels like a party,” said Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, a Democratic delegate from Arizona.

Since Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, the vice president already has secured the support of enough delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey. In most states, Democratic officials said their entire convention delegation is behind Harris.

Cázares-Kelly, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Pima County recorder in charge of overseeing voter registration, said her enthusiasm for Harris is both personal and practical. With just two months left before ballots must be mailed to overseas voters, she said Democrats needed to unify behind a candidate as soon as possible.

And “as an Indigenous woman, watching a Black woman — woman of color — advance to the highest office in the country, it is very exciting,” she said.

Michigan delegate David Coulter, the Oakland County executive, said he is fully behind Harris but still was “stunned by how quickly the party has circled around to support her.”

“We’re the Democratic Party. There’s a lot of opinions and a lot of viewpoints and so I thought maybe it would take a little while for people to galvanize, maybe even all the way to the convention” scheduled to begin Aug. 19, Coulter said. “But she has very masterfully secured support.”

Harris also has brought in fresh dollars for Democrats. She has raised more than $100 million since Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Harris was campaigning in the presidential battleground of Wisconsin. A day earlier, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said the state party had raised $300,000 in the past week, including $140,000 since Biden dropped out of the race.

“The level of unity and energy is through the roof,” Wikler said. “There is a surge of focus, of enthusiasm, a flowering of the kind of unity we’re going to need to beat Donald Trump.”

___

Associated Press writers Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Sharon Luyre in New Orleans; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this report.

David A. Lieb, The Associated Press

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

51m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

17m ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

2h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

3h ago

