Freedom Mobile launches service in 50 Alberta and B.C. areas as expansion continues

Freedom Mobile is launching mobile service in 50 cities across B.C. and Alberta as part of its parent company's expansion plans since acquiring the carrier last year. Quebecor headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday, May 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Freedom Mobile is launching in 50 cities across B.C. and Alberta as part of its parent company’s aggressive expansion since acquiring the carrier last year.

Quebecor Inc. says Freedom Mobile, a subsidiary of its Videotron brand, is now available to residents in areas such as Chilliwack, Hope, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm, B.C., as well as Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Edson, Alta.

Freedom Mobile is operating as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in those regions through a framework that allows regional providers to compete across Canada using networks built by large companies for a fee.

Videotron bought the carrier for $2.85 billion in April 2023 in a spinoff move associated with Rogers Communications Inc.’s takeover of Shaw, which agreed to sell Freedom Mobile to ease competition concerns.

As part of the conditions of that deal imposed by the federal government, Videotron agreed to offer plans at least 20 per cent lower than those of its competitors, spend $150 million to upgrade Freedom Mobile’s network, and expand mobile service into Manitoba through the MVNO framework.

Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says Freedom Mobile is heeding the long-held demands of Canadian consumers for more wireless competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

2h ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

3h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

1h ago

Biden to address Americans Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid
Biden to address Americans Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

President Joe Biden will address Americans from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid. Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what...

26m ago

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

2h ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

3h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

1h ago

Biden to address Americans Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid
Biden to address Americans Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

President Joe Biden will address Americans from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid. Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.

17h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

17h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos