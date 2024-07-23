German government, mainstream opposition move to protect highest court against extremist forces

FILE - Judges arrive for a meeting of the First Senate at the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP, File)

By Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 8:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s governing coalition and the conservative opposition on Tuesday presented a plan to protect the country’s highest court against possible future manipulation or obstruction by extremist or authoritarian politicians.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann cited experiences in Poland, Hungary and Israel as illustrating the need to bolster the Federal Constitutional Court. Germany’s own political landscape has become increasingly fragmented in recent years, with the far-right Alternative for Germany party emerging as a significant political force.

The plan put forward by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition and the mainstream conservative Union bloc, the biggest opposition force, calls for the court’s ground rules to be anchored in the Constitution, which they largely weren’t when the post-World War II German Constitution was drawn up 75 years ago.

That means a two-thirds parliamentary majority would be required to change them in the future, rather than a simple majority. It’s rare for a governing coalition to have that many seats in parliament and unheard of for a single party to be that strong.

Backers of the change pointed to neighboring Poland in particular as a cautionary tale. That country’s nationalist conservative Law and Justice party moved to establish control over the Constitutional Tribunal after it returned to power in 2015.

The Polish government’s overhaul of courts and judicial bodies prompted a yearslong standoff with the European Union. That ended only in recent months after Law and Justice lost power.

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court, based far from Berlin in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, is frequently called on to act as the ultimate arbiter over policy.

The court weighed in repeatedly on complaints against bailout plans during the eurozone debt crisis. In recent years, rulings have prompted the government to bring forward the date for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and forced it into a hasty and politically fraught rewrite of this year’s budget. Cases currently pending include an opposition challenge to an electoral reform meant to slim down the increasingly bloated parliament.

The court has two panels of eight judges each, who have a 12-year term and can’t be reelected. Those requirements are to be anchored in the Constitution, as are the upper age limit of 68 for justices and other rules.

Half of the justices are elected by the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, and the other half by the upper house, which represents Germany’s 16 state governments. Candidates are proposed by political parties and need a two-thirds majority to be elected, which is meant to ensure balance and effectively rules out highly polarizing figures.

Buschmann said the proposed reform also includes a workaround in the case of “obstructive minorities” blocking the election of justices. That would enable the Bundestag to elect judges if the upper house has failed to for three months, or vice versa.

Backers of the change aim to get legislation through parliament in the current parliamentary term, which is due to end next year. A two-thirds majority will be needed for that, which can only be achieved by the coalition and the mainstream opposition joining forces.

Even with the change, the justice minister said there’s no “perfect constitutional order” that rules out every conceivable risk.

“Alongside what we are doing here, another thing remains at least as significant, perhaps much more significant — for serious democrats to ensure they convince so many people that, if possible, there is never an anti-democratic majority or an anti-democratic qualified minority in the German Bundestag,” Buschmann said.

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

3m ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

33m ago

Arrests made in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
Arrests made in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made several arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details...

2m ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two boys were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police cruiser in North York, police sources tell 680News Radio Toronto. Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

3m ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

33m ago

Arrests made in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
Arrests made in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made several arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details...

2m ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two boys were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police cruiser in North York, police sources tell 680News Radio Toronto. Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.

14h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

14h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

More Videos