‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek gets first-class tribute with U.S. Postal Service stamp

Sudbury, Ont., born Alex Trebek is seen on a U.S. Postal Service postage stamp set commemorating his life and the 34 seasons he hosted the TV game show "Jeopardy!" in an undated handout image. A package of stamps featuring the legendary Canadian-born quiz show host was unveiled on Monday, timed for what would've been his birthday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United States Postal Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 3:56 pm.

TORONTO — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is being posthumously honoured with a U.S. postage stamp.

A sheet of stamps featuring the legendary Canadian-born quiz show host was unveiled on Monday, timed for what would’ve been his 84th birthday.

It’s designed to evoke the TV studio of “Jeopardy!” with an archival photograph of Trebek standing beside a wall of the game show’s trademark screens, with headers that read “Entertainment,” “Game Show Hosts,” and “Famous Alexes.”

Underneath each header is a row of stamps — resembling the show’s famed blue screens —offering the same clue: “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show Jeopardy! for 37 seasons.”

The answer is written upside down across the bottom of the stamps: “Who is Alex Trebek?”

The United States Postal Service launched the stamp to honour the show’s 60th anniversary during an event at the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, Calif.

Trebek’s wife, Jean, and “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings were in attendance.

Trebek died in November 2020 after revealing a year and a half earlier that he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The postal service says the so-called forever stamps, which carry their first-class value no matter their age or if prices increase, can be purchased for 73 cents U.S. each or a sheet of 20 for $14.60.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

