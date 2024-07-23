Lawyer for man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students wants trial moved to Boise

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Lawyers for Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, are urging a judge to move his murder trial away from the county, arguing the intense media coverage and public interest make it impossible for him to get a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

By Martha Bellisle, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 9:56 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 10:12 pm.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students are urging a judge to move his murder trial away from the county, arguing the intense media coverage and public interest in the case make it impossible for him to get a fair trial.

“The prolific media coverage, in Latah County, is not a mere passing story,” Anne Taylor, a public defender for Bryan Kohberger, said in a change-of-venue motion made public Tuesday. “The content is not benign, rather, it is inflammatory, emotion evoking and often misleading, false, and poorly sourced. There is no reasonable belief that media coverage will slow, regardless of how long the case takes to prepare for trial.”

In order to protect Kohberger’s constitutional right to a fair trial, it should be moved to Boise, she said.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he opposes moving the trial. He has argued that the case has received national and international attention so taking it away out of the county would not affect a potential jurors’ familiarity with the case.

The two sides are scheduled to argue their positions at an Aug. 29 hearing.

Kohberger, a former criminal justice student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington, is charged with fatally stabbing four students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Police arrested Kohberger six weeks later at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania, where he was spending winter break. Investigators said they linked Kohberger to the crime using DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene, surveillance videos and cellphone data.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence. His defense lawyers have said in court documents that he was out driving alone the night of the killings, something he did often.

His trial is tentatively sent for June 2025.

It will be up to Judge John C. Judge to decide whether it remains in Moscow, with a population of 41,000, or moves 296 miles (476 kilometers) south to Boise, with a population of 236,634.

“Latah County, Idaho is a small, tightly knit community; based on survey results it is a community with a prejudgment for conviction and death sentence,” Taylor wrote. “Some of the major employers in the community are people connected to law enforcement and the University of Idaho.”

Martha Bellisle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

1h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

1h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

5h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner
Bradford, Nunziata used constituent information during recent elections: Integrity Commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found Councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct for members of council during recent elections. The...

1h ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

1h ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

5h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

3h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

6h ago

4:58
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.

6h ago

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

11h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos