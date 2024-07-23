Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Leslieville shooting suspect arrested
Moulay Adam Daniels, 24, of Toronto, faces several charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Leslieville on July 7, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 23, 2024 11:14 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 11:15 am.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries.

Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. Paramedics rushed him to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled on an electric scooter.

Investigators identified the suspect as Moulay Adam Daniels of Toronto and say he was wanted on several charges that included attempted murder and aggravated assault.

In an update, police said the suspect was involved in an interaction with Kawartha Lakes police on Monday, July 22, and he was subsequently arrested.

Daniels has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

