Long-promised Nova Scotia Loyal program to offer rewards for buying local

The Nova Scotia government has announced the Nova Scotia Loyal program will offer incentives for consumers to buy local at Sobeys Inc. and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation only. A west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, is shown in this Sunday, June 26, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 3:42 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 3:56 pm.

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday that its promised program to encourage people to buy local will award points only at Sobeys Inc. grocery stores and the provincial liquor corporation.

The province says the two retail partnerships will be part of its $6-million Nova Scotia Loyal program, which includes an enhanced government procurement policy and special branding to showcase Nova Scotian products at a variety of shops across the province.

Sobeys and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will feature in-store displays highlighting local products and will offer additional reward points during specified promotional periods. One week a month at Sobeys, customers can earn bonus Scene+ points, good for discounts on groceries at Sobeys or movies at Cineplex theatres; the first week begins July 25. The Air Miles points program at the liquor corporation will be rolled out on Sept. 30.

The program also includes a procurement policy for businesses competing for government contracts under which Nova Scotian companies will be awarded the tender if they come within 10 per cent of the leading bid from a non-Nova Scotian business.

Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek said that although 75 per cent of all government spending already goes to Nova Scotian companies, the new procurement policy will help ensure local firms are given more of a boost.

The minister also said the special branding is expected to increase sales in local products.

Corkum-Greek said the government will continue to monitor data from the program to determine how to expand it, adding that the province hopes to add more participating retailers.

First introduced as a Progressive Conservative campaign promise in 2021, the Nova Scotia Loyal program’s aim is to increase demand for local products in Nova Scotia, with a goal of having 20 per cent of all food purchased in the province locally produced.

The program drew criticism from opposition leaders in May after Sobeys was awarded a $950,000 untendered contract for the program.

For Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, the buying program is “all about optics and not changing any outcomes.”

Churchill said the bonus Scene+ points — which are only available one week a month — and Air Miles points won’t make a difference for the many Nova Scotians worried about getting food on the table, adding that the $6-million investment would have been better used to address food insecurity. He said the province’s investment could have gone further at food banks — many of which are under-resourced and highly solicited — which he said can often get produce at good rates.

Critics from the NDP agree. “It took the government three years and $6 million to launch this points program. The details of Nova Scotia Loyal do not justify the time spent, nor its price tag,” NDP Economic Development critic Lisa Lachance said in a news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

2h ago

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

34m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

1h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

3h ago

