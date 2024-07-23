Malaysia evacuates 123 citizens from violence-hit Bangladesh

Bangladeshi army patrols in an armored vehicle the Dhaka-Chittagong highway on the fourth day of curfew imposed by the government amidst the countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Internet and mobile data services are still down despite apparent calm in Bangladesh following a verdict that scaled back a controversial quota system for government jobs after weeks of relentless protests that turned deadly. (AP Photo/Rajib Dhar)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 7:17 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 7:26 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia evacuated 123 of its citizens from Bangladesh on Tuesday, amid violent unrest that has killed dozens of people.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution greeted the evacuees, including 80 students, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after they landed on a chartered AirAsia plane. More than 50 Malaysians opted to stay in the country due to work or study, officials said.

A controversial system for allocating government jobs has triggered violent protests in Bangladesh, with clashes between police and mainly student protesters killing more than 100 people, according to local media.

There was apparent calm after Bangladesh top court scaled back the quota in a ruling issued Sunday.

The protests have posed the most serious challenge to Bangladesh’s government since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth consecutive term in January elections that the main opposition groups boycotted. Universities have been closed, the internet has been shut off and the government imposed a national curfew, and deployed military forces to maintain order.

Saifuddin said the Internet and communication outage in Bangladesh had hindered Malaysia’s ability to reach its citizens. He said the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka helped to facilitate the safe return of 19 students before Tuesday’s evacuation flight.

He said at least 40 Malaysian students decided to remain as they are in their final year of studies. Officials said five Malaysian army officials and 10 pilots also chose to stay in Bangladesh.

Cassandra David, a student at the Dhaka Medical College, said she has remained in her hostel since the curfew was imposed and didn’t witness any violence. Despite the Internet being down, she said she was well-informed of the situation by her family, the Malaysian High Commission and her college principal.

She said she was escorted to the High Commission earlier Tuesday under tight control and saw tankers and armed police and army officers patrolling the streets.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

2h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

1h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after two people were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police car in North York. Toronto Police Service officers were called to Jane Street...

22m ago

Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?
Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?

Toronto city councillors, who presided last week over a city of inundated transit stations, roadways and basements, are set to discuss how to make the metropolis more resilient to climate-fuelled floods.  Mayor...

2h ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

2h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

1h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after two people were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police car in North York. Toronto Police Service officers were called to Jane Street...

22m ago

Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?
Toronto is vulnerable to climate-fuelled floods. What will make it more resilient?

Toronto city councillors, who presided last week over a city of inundated transit stations, roadways and basements, are set to discuss how to make the metropolis more resilient to climate-fuelled floods.  Mayor...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.

12h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

13h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

13h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos