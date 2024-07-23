Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A Toronto police officer has shot a man allegedly armed with a knife in Cabbagetown.
CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 23, 2024 8:07 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 9:23 pm.

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown.

Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife.

An officer discharged their firearm and the male is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

SIU has been called in to investigate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Carlton is closed from Parliament to Sherbourne Street.

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...
4h ago

4h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway. Police were called to the expressway at Jameson Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian suffered unknown injuries, but...
2h ago

2h ago

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...
42m ago

42m ago

Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics
Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a "non-accredited" member of Canada Soccer's support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand's...
2h ago

2h ago

Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.
4h ago

4h ago

Remembering Toronto activist Louis March
Remembering Toronto activist Louis March

Anti-gun violence advocate and community leader Louis March died Saturday after a short illness. Faiza Amin spoke with his brother Adrian Aitcheson about Louis lasting legacy.
5h ago

5h ago

Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.
9h ago

9h ago

Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
Rockcliffe residents waiting for planned flood mitigation measures
Rockcliffe residents waiting for planned flood mitigation measures

Recommendations from a 2022 study included major infrastructure changes in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area but work has yet to begin. Mark McAllister speaks with community members directly impacted by flooding.
