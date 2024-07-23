Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown.

Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife.

An officer discharged their firearm and the male is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

SIU has been called in to investigate.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Carlton is closed from Parliament to Sherbourne Street.