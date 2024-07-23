Manitoba Chiefs decry reduced federal funds for residential school searches

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs are calling out the federal government for reducing funds to search the grounds of former residential schools, saying they are profoundly disappointed and outraged. Crown–Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 3:45 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 4:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs criticized the federal government for reducing funds to search the grounds of former residential schools, saying in a statement they are profoundly disappointed and outraged.

Communities could previously receive up to $3 million per year through the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, but funding will now be capped at $500,000.

“The decision to cut back substantial funding for this critical initiative is not only disheartening but also disrespectful to the survivors and families affected by the residential school system,” said deputy grand chief Betsy Kennedy in a statement.

“The search for truth and justice must go forward without further delays or federal roadblocks, especially when it concerns the lost lives of our children.”

They sent a letter to Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree asking for previous funding to be reinstated.

Ottawa said the funds were reduced in order to take a “sustainable approach” that provides money to as many community-led projects as possible.

The funding adjustments will not apply to previously signed agreements, a spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations said in a statement Tuesday.

The government also highlighted the $216 million it has put toward the community support fund since 2021.

Kennedy said the decision to cut funding without first speaking to First Nations leadership is a “missed opportunity” for Canada to strengthen relations and respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The identification and commemoration of unmarked graves is “essential in honouring those lost, who deserve to be brought home to rest in ceremony among their loved ones,” the assembly said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

