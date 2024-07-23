North Korea is again flying balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea

FILE - A North Korean soldier stands at the North's military guard post as a North Korean flag flutters in the wind, seen from Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. South Korea says North Korea has again flown balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the balloons are flying north of Seoul on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after crossing the border. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 6:39 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 7:42 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea again launched a raft of balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea on Wednesday, Seoul officials said, the 10th such balloon incident in less than two months following South Korea’s resumption of frontline propaganda broadcasts.

The tit-for-tat Cold War-style campaigns between the two Koreas are inflaming tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with the rival threatening stronger steps and warning of grave consequences.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the North Korean balloons are flying north of Seoul on Wednesday morning after crossing the border. It urged the South Korean people to be alert for falling objects.

Since late May, North Korea has floated more than 2,000 rubbish-carrying balloons on a series of launch events, dropping waste paper, scraps of cloth, cigarette butts and even manure on South Korea. North Korea has argued its balloon campaigns are a response to South Korean activists scattering political leaflets across the border via their own balloons.

Experts say North Korea considers South Korean civilian leafleting activities a major threat to its efforts to crack down on the inflow of foreign news. In furious responses to past South Korean leafletting, North Korea destroyed an empty South Korean-built liaison office in its territory in 2020 and fired at incoming balloons in 2014.

The North’s balloon flying hasn’t caused major damages in South Korea. But it has caused security jitters among many people who think North Korea could use balloons to drop more hazardous materials like chemical and biological agents next time.

South Korea said Sunday it was bolstering its anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts from its loudspeakers along the land border because North Korea was continuing launches of trash-carrying balloons.

The latest South Korean broadcasts included K-pop songs and news on BTS member Jin’s torch-bearing ahead of the Paris Olympics and the recent defection of a senior North Korean diplomat. The broadcasts also called the mine-planting works by North Korean soldiers at the border “hellish, slave-like lives,” according to South Korean media.

Experts say South Korean propaganda broadcasts can demoralize frontline North Korean troops and residents, posing a blow to the North’s efforts to limit access to outside news for its 26 million people. South Korean officials have previously said broadcasts from their loudspeakers can travel about 10 kilometers (6 miles) during the day and 24 kilometers (15 miles) at night.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March
Tributes pour in for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate, Louis March

Tributes continue to pour in for Louis March, a long-time anti-gun violence advocate and community leader, who passed away following a brief illness. Louis March passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital on...

2h ago

Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics
Canada Soccer staff member accused of spying on opponent at Olympics

The Canadian Olympic Committee says a "non-accredited" member of Canada Soccer's support team has been detained by French authorities in Saint-Étienne for allegedly using a drone to record New Zealand's...

43m ago

Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto's police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members. "One assault on a parking...

2h ago

Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible
Woman, 81, identified as stabbing victim, man found dead with her believed to be responsible

An 81-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in North York. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. Sunday for...

1h ago

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

8h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.
2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.
2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.
