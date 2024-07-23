Police in St. Maarten detain suspect in shooting of politician whose wife was killed in the attack

July 23, 2024

Last Updated July 23, 2024 10:27 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in St. Maarten said they have detained a suspect linked to the recent shooting of a politician in an attack that killed his wife and shocked many in the normally peaceful Dutch Caribbean territory.

Police and prosecutors said they would not release further details because the investigation is ongoing but called the arrest “a significant step” in a statement Monday.

Olivier Arrindell, leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change, was shot on July 17 and his wife, Sabine, was killed, police have said.

“They tried to kill me. This is serious,” Arrindell said in a video posted on social media as he was taken to an ambulance the night of the shooting.

A third person, Laurence Lake, a member of Arrindell’s party, also was injured.

Arrindell’s 10-year-old daughter was in the car at the moment of the shooting, but she was not injured.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting, although Arrindell alleged that it was politically motivated.

He said the shooting occurred at a spot where he had agreed to meet someone who contacted him earlier in the day and told him to pick up “confidential information.” Arrindell did not elaborate.

Politicians from several parties have denounced the shooting, which occurred as St. Maarten prepares to hold snap elections in late August.

