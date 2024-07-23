Police investigate death of Autumn Oxley, Virginia woman featured on ’16 and Pregnant’

By Associated Press/report For America, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 5:26 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 5:42 pm.

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of Autumn Oxley, who appeared on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant” a decade ago and died over the weekend, police say.

Police said they responded to a medical emergency shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Sandston, about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east of Richmond. Oxley, 27, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still determining a cause of death, police said.

Oxley was on the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant,” which aired in 2014. The episode followed her pregnancy and the birth of Oxley’s son, Drake.

Officials urged people with information to contact Henrico County police.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Associated Press/report For America, The Associated Press

