Quebec government funnels another $413 million to Airbus A220 program

The Quebec government is investing another $413 million in the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series. Quebec Premier François Legault speaks at a press conference in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 3:12 pm.

MIRABEL, QUE. — The Quebec government is investing another $413 million in the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series.

Quebec Premier François Legault made the announcement this afternoon at the Airbus assembly site in Mirabel, Que.

He said Airbus is investing $1.2 billion in the program, and has guaranteed that two-thirds of the jobs involved in building the jets will remain in Quebec.

The investment maintains Quebec’s 25-per-cent share in the program and postpones the government’s exit from its investment by five years, to 2035 instead of 2030.

The injection of funds follows a previous government investment of $380 million in 2022, after Airbus invested $1.1 billion.

The Quebec government funnelled $1.3 billion into Bombardier’s C series program in 2015, before it was purchased by Airbus in 2018.

The A220 jet is assembled in Mirabel and Mobile, Ala., and Airbus says it expects the program to be profitable by 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

51m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

17m ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

2h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

3h ago

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

3h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

21h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.
