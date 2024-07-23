Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Amid a rise in violence against parking enforcement officers, Toronto’s police chief is encouraging the public to think twice before going after uniformed civilian members.

“One assault on a parking enforcement officer is one too many,” said Chief Myron Demkiw.

Both Toronto police and the police association held a joint conference on Tuesday, talking about the severity of the situation.

“In most of these cases, a member was assaulted while they serve a parking ticket,” said Demkiw.

“They deserve the respect of this city and everybody in this city,” said Jon Reid, President of the Toronto Police Association.

It’s a disturbing trend that police said is steadily climbing.

“In 2021, there were six assaults on Toronto Parking Enforcement Officers (PEOs). In 2022, it more than doubled to 15. Last year, we saw a troubling amount of assaults with 46,” said Demkiw.

As of July 18, 2024, there have been 27 assaults on PEOs. It’s an increase of four compared to the same time last year. Officials said it’s on pace to surpass the total number of violent incidents against parking enforcement officers in all of 2023.

Last summer, CityNews had a ride along with a PEO, showing just what they on go through on the job.

“It’s a really good day if no one yelled at me, or was verbally abusive, and like I said, those days are very rare,” said PEO Erin Urquhart. Just over a year later, the aggression continues to mount.

“Myself personally, I’ve had someone jump on my back, to get their stuff back. I’ve had a beer bottle shaken and sprayed on me, pushed from behind,” said Zeshan Shaikh, patrol supervisor with the Toronto Parking Enforcement Unit.

CityNews spoke with Shaikh on Tuesday. He has been on the job for 19 years and has seen the danger that these officers face.

“I’ve seen an officer getting a gun pulled on him. An officer punched from behind, knocked out, concussion,” said Shaikh.

PEOs are civilian members of the service. However, if they are assaulted, the accused can face the same charge as assaulting a sworn police officer.

“These charges can lead to conviction, imprisonment, fines, a criminal record and prevent you from travelling or getting a job.”

There are 370 uniformed civilian members in the Parking Enforcement Unit, covering Toronto’s 158 neighbourhoods. In addition to serving tickets, PEOs also help to recover stolen vehicles, help regulate parking by-law applications, assist with traffic flow during events, festivals and demonstrations and provide overall emergency support.

Police said members of the public taking out their frustration on these members will not be tolerated. “Making threats towards anybody, even spitting and yelling at somebody, it’s not what you do in a society,” said Shaikh.

“Resorting to violence when you’re frustrated and taking out violence on our members is unacceptable,” said Demkiw.