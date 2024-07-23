Rushed railcar inspections and ‘stagnated’ safety record reinforce concerns after fiery Ohio crash

FILE - This image taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train on Feb. 9, 2023, that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Amit Bose, the head of the Federal Railroad Administration, plans to testify at a House hearing Tuesday, July 23, 2024, that railroad safety has stagnated over the last decade and more needs to be done. But it's not clear if Republicans will support any rail safety reforms even after the disastrous East Palestine derailment that prompted the hearing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 2:23 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 2:56 pm.

Major freight railroads are rushing railcar inspections, reinforcing known safety concerns raised by unions for years, but at a House hearing Tuesday they’ll present new evidence from federal inspectors that railcar checks are routinely less than two minutes per car.

The unions have sounded the alarm often in recent years as the major railroads all adopted versions of the lean Precision Scheduled Railroading operating model and collectively cut roughly one-third of all their workers. Labor groups like the Transportation Communications Union, which represents the expert carmen who are supposed to inspect railcars, have said all the cuts have led to rushed inspections that might miss problems and prompted railroads to rely on train crews to do more inspections.

The disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment last year in East Palestine, Ohio, that prompted Tuesday’s hearing was caused by an overheating bearing that wasn’t caught in time by trackside sensors. The National Transportation Safety Board didn’t speculate in its final report released last month whether an inspection in a railyard might have caught the failed bearing, but it did point out that the railroad never inspected the car after it picked it up in St. Louis even though it crossed through several railyards before the crash. And more than 25% of the cars on that train had defects despite being inspected beforehand.

The TCU union’s National Legislative Director David Arouca says inspections are happening less often and with less time these days because of all the job cuts.

“Sadly, in today’s era of railroading, many carmen have to make the difficult decision of what to inspect. Under impossible time pressures, carmen are simply unable to perform full inspections,” Arouca said.

There are at least 90 points on each side of a railcar that are supposed to be checked in an inspection — something that Arouca said can’t be done in the time allotted today. The Federal Railroad Administration study found that the major freight railroads allowed an average of 1 minute and 44 seconds per car while a federal inspector was watching, but documents showed that when an inspector isn’t there inspections are being done in about 44 seconds per car.

The FRA isn’t ready to say that the railroads’ current operating model is unsafe because more research is needed to determine whether that is the case. But FRA Administrator Amit Bose will testify Tuesday that the railroads’ “safety performance has stagnated over the last decade — and by some measures, deteriorated. Despite assertions to the contrary, derailment rates for our nation’s largest rail companies have not significantly improved.”

And even though most derailments don’t cause anything like the massive black plume of smoke and lingering health worries that followed the East Palestine derailment — because many of them happen at slow speeds without spilling toxic chemicals — Bose said smaller derailments shouldn’t be dismissed as the railroad equivalent of a fender-bender because they can still be deadly.

The railroads maintain they are committed to improving safety and have taken a number of steps since the East Palestine derailment including adding hundreds more trackside detectors to spot mechanical problems and reviewing the way they respond to temperature alerts from those devices.

Plus, the Association of American Railroads trade group continues to point out that even with derailments — which happen across the country roughly three times a day — railroads remain the safest option, with more than 99% of all hazardous chemicals arriving safely. But as the Ohio derailment shows, even one derailment can be disastrous if chemicals spill and catch fire.

Railroads also argue that new technology they are investing in can help supplement the visual inspections that workers do and spot problems while trains are moving down the tracks.

Ohio’s two senators — including Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance — led a bipartisan group in proposing a sweeping rail safety bill last year that included requirements for inspection standards and rules for those trackside detectors, but that bill stalled after it advanced out of committee and never got a floor vote.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls, who leads the House subcommittee on railroads, recently introduced a similar, broad bill along with Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton. But most Republicans appear to want a more limited approach based on the findings of the NTSB investigation. A narrower bill hasn’t yet been introduced.

On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Sam Graves, the chair of the Transportation Committee, said he does not think any rail safety legislation was necessary to address the problems that led to the 2023 derailment. He added that a bill would not be emerging from his committee.

In addition to all the rail safety concerns the NTSB raised in its report on the derailment, the agency said Tuesday that it is worried that a federal effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to reclassify marijuana as a less serious drug could prevent train crews, pilots and other transportation workers from being tested for marijuana even though it could impair their judgment.

The NTSB said that eliminating marijuana testing for transportation workers “would create a safety blind spot that could endanger the public.”

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report from Washington.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

56m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

22m ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

2h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

4h ago

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

56m ago

Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid

Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed...

22m ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

2h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions
Peel Police lay 150 charges in connection to a string of 'violent' auto thefts and home invasions

Peel Regional Police have laid 150 charges against 18 people. Officers say this is part of a crackdown on car thefts and home invasions. As Shauna Hunt explains, the youngest suspect in the case is just 14 years old.

3h ago

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

21h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos