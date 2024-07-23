Search called off for small airplane that went missing in fog and rain over southeast Alaska

By The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 12:56 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The search has been suspended for a small airplane with three people aboard that went missing over southeast Alaska last weekend.

“The decision to suspend is never easy,” said Lt. Matt Naylor, the search mission coordinator, said in a social media post on X Monday evening.

Pilot Samuel Wright of Haines flew the single-propeller, 1948 Beechcraft Bonanza to Juneau on Saturday and left that afternoon after picking up passengers Hans Munich and Tanya Hutchins, Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Mike Salerno told the Anchorage Daily News.

The plane was headed to Yakutat, about 275 miles (442 kilometers) northwest of Juneau, where Munich and Hutchins live.

However, a friend tracking the plane online said the radar stopped near Mount Crillon in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, about 100 miles west of Juneau. That friend alerted authorities later Saturday that the plane was overdue.

A search that began Saturday included a Coast Guard helicopter, plane and boat crews. On Sunday, a good Samaritan aircraft and a U.S. Air Force plane joined the search.

Weather conditions were generally poor with fog, rain and gusty winds when the plane was last tracked, Salerno said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

1h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

2h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

50m ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

4h ago

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

1h ago

Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting
Man arrested for attempted murder, other charges in Leslieville shooting

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting in Leslieville that left one person with critical injuries. Toronto police were called to a highrise in the area of Queen...

2h ago

Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds
Majority of Canadians against Donald Trump presidential re-election, poll finds

A new survey finds a good majority of Canadians are not looking forward to the possibility of another term in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute...

50m ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week
Hot, sunny conditions for the GTA by the end of the week

Some intermittent showers are expected Tuesday but hot and sunny conditions will return by the end of the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:00
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out
Harris gathers Democrat support after Biden's historic drop out

The race for the White House could pit a former prosecutor against a recent felon. That's just one of the headlines circulating as Joe Biden passes the Democratic torch to Kamala Harris. Brandon Choghri has more.

19h ago

2:40
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings
Raising awareness on health complications linked to non-fatal drownings

You may not realize it, but there could be lifelong health complications linked to drownings that are NOT fatal. It is National drowning prevention week and Afua Baah is speaking with experts giving advice on how to be water smart this summer.

19h ago

2:44
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends
LCBO war of words persists even after strike ends

The LCBO strike officially ended at 12:01am Monday, and stores will reopen Tuesday. Tina Yazdani reports.

20h ago

3:03
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock
Canadians living in Japan hitting financial roadblock

A Canadian man who is living abroad in Japan reached out to Speakers Corner after running into troubles trying to transfer money from his Canadian bank account. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

More Videos