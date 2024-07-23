Sierra Leone court finds 11 involved in alleged coup guilty. Leader sentenced to almost 200 years

By Kemo Cham, The Associated Press

Posted July 23, 2024 9:43 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 9:56 am.

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — A Sierra Leone court found 11 people guilty of treason and other offenses following what authorities have called an attempted coup, with their leader sentenced to almost 200 years in prison, a judiciary spokesman said Tuesday.

In November, dozens of gunmen broke into the country’s armory and into a prison where the majority of the more than 2,000 inmates were freed. The clashes left 18 security forces dead. Authorities at the time said they arrested around 80 suspects, and a dozen were charged in January, including former president Ernest Bai Koroma, later granted medical leave.

The man accused of leading the attack, Amadu Koita Makalo, was sentenced Monday to 182 years in prison on charges of treason, murder and shooting with intent to murder, the judiciary’s spokesperson, Moses Lamin Kamara, told the Associated Press.

Makalo is an ex-bodyguard of Koroma and has been a vocal critic of the current President Julius Maada Bio on social media. The other 10 were also found guilty of treason and murder and received lengthy prison sentences ranging from 30 to 112 years.

Although officially retired from politics, Koroma remains an influential figure within his political party. Many of those arrested in connection to the attack were former associates of the ex-president, Information Minister Chernor Bah told the AP.

There have been political tensions in Sierra Leone since Bio’s reelection last year in a vote that the opposition claimed was rigged in his favor. Two months after he was reelected, police said they arrested several people, including senior military officers planning to use protests “to undermine peace.”

Sierra Leone is still healing from an 11-year civil war that ended more than two decades ago and its population of 8 million people is among the poorest in the world. Neighboring Guinea remains politically unstable after a coup in 2021.

Kemo Cham, The Associated Press

Top Stories

18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation
18 arrested in Peel home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings investigation

Investigators in Peel Region have made 18 arrests in connection with a string of home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings, with over $1.2 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered. Details of...

updated

36m ago

LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today
LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month. About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for...

1h ago

Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law
Four suicide deaths in New Zealand linked to Mississauga man Kenneth Law

This story includes a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566). A coroner from New Zealand...

2h ago

2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating
2 injured after police car and ATV crash in North York, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two boys were injured in a collision involving an ATV and a police cruiser in North York, police sources tell 680News Radio Toronto. Toronto...

43m ago

